CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Newcomer Jose Mauri, Sporting KC await Minnesota United

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City played to a scoreless tie just 3 1/2 weeks ago. Goals figure to be hard to come by again when the teams reunite Wednesday night at Kansas City, Kan. Minnesota's Tyler Miller recorded five saves in the Aug. 21 match for one of his...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Sporting KC v LAFC Highlights; Plus Eight Quick Observations

Sporting Kansas City will be looking to forget their 4-0 loss to LAFC on Friday night, but before we fully move on, let’s look back one more time. We’ll start with the highlights. Lowlights?. Quick Observations. God I hate zonal marking. On the opening LAFC goal three players charge from...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Preview: Sporting KC II to visit Indy Eleven on Saturday

Buzzing with newfound momentum after hammering Central Division rivals OKC Energy by a 3-0 scoreline last weekend at Children’s Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City II (4-13-7, 19 points) will play for their second straight victory on Saturday when they visit familiar foes Indy Eleven (7-9-5, 26 points) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.
KANSAS CITY, KS
chatsports.com

Sporting KC start quick, hold strong in 2-0 win over Chicago Fire

Prior to this match, Sporting Kansas City had been in a slump. Four straight matches winless punctuated by a 4-0 drubbing at Los Angeles the previous weekend. Within the first six minutes of the match tonight, all malaise was wiped away. Sporting Kansas City started quick and held strong from...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Robin Lod
Person
Tim Melia
KSNT

Sporting KC welcomes experienced Serie A midfielder

KANSAS CITY, KS (KSNT) – About one month after Gianluca Busio’s transfer to Serie A Venezia, Sporting KC welcomes an Italian midfielder. Jose Mauri signed with Sporting KC on Tuesday, four days after his MLS debut with the club. Mauri started at LAFC, where Kansas City lost 4-0. “I would...
MLS
Kansas City Star

Why new Sporting KC signing Jose Mauri must adapt quickly to help out his new squad

Life has been moving quickly for Sporting Kansas City’s latest midfield signing. Sporting KC signed Jose Mauri on Aug. 5, but the club’s twitter account made his signing “photo-shoot official” Tuesday afternoon, posting the familiar scene of a new player holding a Sporting KC shirt in front of the large screen above the South Stand at Children’s Mercy Park.
MLS
vavel.com

Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Chicago Fire: Sporting KC ends their winless run

Sporting Kansas City managed to end their recent slide on Saturday night as they defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 at Children's Mercy Park. The home side made a dream start to the contest, scoring twice in the opening six minutes courtesy of goals from José Mauri and Johnny Russell. Oddly enough, those would prove to be the only goals of the game, as Kansas City held on despite some quality attempts from Chicago.
MLS
abc17news.com

Mauri, Russell each score in first 6 minutes for Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 2-0. Kansas City has won six straight home matches against the Fire. Sporting has kept clean sheets in eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides in Kansas City. Chicago, which was coming off a 1-0 win at New York to snap a 19-match road winless run, was looking to win consecutive away games for the first time since October 2013. Mauri scored in the fourth minute, sending a shot from distance that goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth misplayed. Russell tapped in a rebound of Dániel Sallói’s breakaway shot.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Sporting Kc#Sporting Kansas City#The Seattle Sounders
Pioneer Press

Minnesota United falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders

Minnesota United staved off the high drama they have recently gotten entangled with in Seattle, but on Saturday, the Loons still fell to the Sounders 1-0 at Lumen Field. United’s last two losses in Washington state — a 4-0 thumping in the 2021 season opener and the 3-2 heartbreak in the 2020 Western Conference final — hurt more than this defeat. Yet this one represented another mundane storylines.
MLS
ESPN

Sounders score early, hold off Minnesota United

Joao Paulo's goal in the first half stood as the only one in the Seattle Sounders FC's 1-0 win over the visiting Minnesota United FC on Saturday afternoon. The victory kept Seattle (13-4-6, 45 points) atop the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings and ended a four-match winless streak at home for the two-time league champions.
MLS
chatsports.com

Home cooking: Sporting KC laps the Loons

Sporting Kansas City pride themselves on being contenders, on their home field being “a fortress.” However, before last Saturday, Sporting Kansas City had gained only three points in four home matches since July 21. The trend was not ideal. So, Saturday’s 2-0 victory over visiting Chicago Fire was a welcomed (and needed) result. Momentum only exists when it is sustained.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
sportingkc.com

Sporting KC Academy enjoys perfect start to 2021-22 MLS NEXT season

Three Sporting Kansas City Academy teams enjoyed perfect starts to the 2021-22 MLS NEXT season on Saturday at sunny Swope Soccer Village, posting shutout victories in Week 1 of the new campaign. Former Sporting Kansas City great Benny Feilhaber made his U-17 head coaching debut, presiding over a 3-0 win...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sporting KC’s Vermes Lays Out Plan for Spending Busio Transfer Money

When Gianluca Busio was transferred to Venezia FC in the Italian first division in the middle of the Major League Soccer season, there was a portion of the fanbase that simply didn’t understand. How can you sell one of your best players when you claim to be making a run at multiple trophies (Supporter’s Shield, MLS Cup)?
MLS
sportingkc.com

Jose Mauri selected to MLS Team of the Week bench

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jose Mauri has been selected to the bench of the latest MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi. Mauri opened his MLS scoring account in the fourth minute of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Children's Mercy Park.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quotes

A moment of João Paulo brilliance and some stout defense was enough to see the Seattle Sounders through to their first home win since July, allowing them to maintain their two-point lead atop the Western Conference standings. MATCH SUMMARY. Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Minnesota United FC 0. Saturday, September...
MLS
Blue Springs Examiner

Early goals helps Sporting KC blank Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night. Kansas City (12-5-7) has won six straight home matches against the Fire. Sporting has kept clean sheets in eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides in Kansas City. Chicago (6-12-5), which was coming off a 1-0 win at New York to snap a 19-match road winless run, was looking to win consecutive away games for the first time since October 2013.
MLS
Hutch Post

Sporting KC wins over Minnesota Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Match Preview: Sporting to play for first place Wednesday when Minnesota visits KC

How to Watch | Five Things to Know | By the Numbers | Match Notes. Sporting KC app | BallySports.com | MatchCenter | Media Assets. The fight for Western Conference supremacy will continue in earnest on Wednesday when second-place Sporting Kansas City (12-5-7, 43 points) welcomes regional rivals Minnesota United FC (8-7-7, 31 points) to world-class Children’s Mercy Park at 7:30 p.m. CT.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 23, Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

Once again, in this wildly erratic season of strange pauses and congested weeks, Minnesota United travel on short notice. After losing to the first place Seattle Sounders on Saturday the team heads south today to play second place Sporting Kansas City. “I’d probably settle for four, before the week started, four or five points?” head coach Adrian Heath mused after Saturday’s loss to Seattle. But “we’ve still got an opportunity,” he continued, “We know it’s going to be tough… Going away to Seattle, going away to Kansas and then having Galaxy at home is not ideal at times. Three good teams that we’ve got coming up in a very short period of time.” If Minnesota started this run of games, their biggest week of the season, looking up the table - with a chance to make up ground on three of the four teams ahead of them in the standings at the time - they now must be more worried of those team’s coming up on them from below. With their loss to Seattle and the Portland Timbers’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps the Loons fell to 6th place in the West and are now only 2 points clear of 9th place Vancouver and 5 points clear of 11th place FC Dallas.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy