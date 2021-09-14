Newcomer Jose Mauri, Sporting KC await Minnesota United

Once again, in this wildly erratic season of strange pauses and congested weeks, Minnesota United travel on short notice. After losing to the first place Seattle Sounders on Saturday the team heads south today to play second place Sporting Kansas City. “I’d probably settle for four, before the week started, four or five points?” head coach Adrian Heath mused after Saturday’s loss to Seattle. But “we’ve still got an opportunity,” he continued, “We know it’s going to be tough… Going away to Seattle, going away to Kansas and then having Galaxy at home is not ideal at times. Three good teams that we’ve got coming up in a very short period of time.” If Minnesota started this run of games, their biggest week of the season, looking up the table - with a chance to make up ground on three of the four teams ahead of them in the standings at the time - they now must be more worried of those team’s coming up on them from below. With their loss to Seattle and the Portland Timbers’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps the Loons fell to 6th place in the West and are now only 2 points clear of 9th place Vancouver and 5 points clear of 11th place FC Dallas.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO