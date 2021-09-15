CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Eye Doctor Pleads Guilty to Seven Year Fraud Scheme

By MyRye.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was blinded by greed. But Federal prosecutors saw right through the Purchase Street eye doctor Ameet Goyal. On Tuesday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Goyal pled guilty to perpetrating a seven-year healthcare fraud scheme by falsely billing for millions of dollars of procedures he did not perform, and also to fraudulently obtaining two Government-guaranteed loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic while facing charges on pretrial release for the healthcare fraud scheme.

