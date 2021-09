Box Score SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—Williams College handed the Skidmore College men's soccer team its first loss of the season, 1-0 Tuesday night at Wachenheim Field. The Thoroughbreds are 3-1, while the Ephs move to 2-1. The game's lone goal came with three seconds to go in the first half. Keel Brissett collected a loose ball in the box and scored just before the horn.