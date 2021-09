Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Artemi Panarin on why he wouldn’t feel comfortable being the next Rangers captain: “I think I’m more effective in hockey. And I’m afraid that I won’t be an effective captain. I even don’t speak English. How can I motivate? I can only influence with my own game. And they will listen to me without any letters.” [NHL.com]

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO