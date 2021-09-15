CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope rejects in stark terms the use of the cross as a political tool

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Pope Francis on Tuesday rejected in stark terms the use of the cross as a political tool, an apparent swipe at nationalist forces in Europe and beyond that have used the imagery of Christianity for personal gain. "Let us not reduce the cross to an object of devotion, much less...

www.startribune.com

Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
Reuters

Vatican rejects Israeli criticism over pope comments on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican has rejected criticism from senior Israeli rabbis over remarks by Pope Francis about Jewish books of sacred law, saying he was not questioning their continuing validity for Jews today. Last month Reuters reported that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, who is in charge of the Israeli...
Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
Pope Francis
The Associated Press

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, to politicians who support abortion rights and warned that clerics shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion. Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the...
everythinglubbock.com

Pope rejects German archbishop’s resignation over abuse

BERLIN (AP) — Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the archbishop of Hamburg, who offered to step down in March after a report faulted him for his handling of sexual abuse allegations in his previous diocese. The papal nuncio’s office in Berlin said in a statement Wednesday that the...
The Independent

France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...
Washington Times

‘Devout’ Biden using Catholicism as a political tool

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling, where the court found that any decision about the new Texas right to life law would require a defendant and a plaintiff, President Biden was kind enough to share a few thoughts. His statement said, in part:. “The Supreme Court’s ruling...
Washington Post

Pope Francis heads to Hungary, where he will encounter his political opposite

ROME — Months after Hungary's government in 2015 completed construction of a razor-wire fence along its southern border, Pope Francis said that anybody who builds walls is "not Christian." In 2016, shortly after Francis knelt before asylum seekers in Rome to wash their feet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described every single migrant as posing a "public security and terrorist risk."
kelo.com

In Hungary, pope meets PM Orban, his political opposite

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that underlines differences with his political opposite, nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, who is spending only seven hours in the capital Budapest, went directly from the airport to a private...
kfgo.com

Pope says abortion is “murder” but U.S. bishops should not be political

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Wednesday that abortion is “murder”, even soon after conception, but appeared to criticise some U.S. Catholic bishops for dealing with U.S. President Joe Biden’s pro-choice position in a political rather than pastoral way. On the flight returning from Slovakia, Francis...
The Independent

Budapest mayor enters primary to run against Hungary's Orban

A frontrunner in the race for a joint opposition candidate to fight Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's national election opened his campaigning Friday promising to “liberate” the country from the right-wing populist leader.Budapest’s liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, who is one of five contenders to lead a coalition of main opposition parties, spoke to several hundred supporters who gathered despite early autumn drizzle in the capital.Karacsony said next spring's elections would be “a celebration, rather than a mockery, of democracy.”“Beginning tomorrow, we will liberate Hungary from Viktor Orban’s rule,” he said.The country's six opposition parties have resolved...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

BERLIN — German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here's a look at how the process works.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

BERLIN — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the front-runner in Germany's election, appeared before lawmakers during the final week of campaigning on Monday to face questions over an investigation of an anti-money-laundering unit that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pro-Kremlin party retains large majority in parliament

MOSCOW — Russia's ruling party retained its supermajority in parliament, further cementing President Vladimir Putin's grip on power in elections that most opposition politicians were barred from and that were marred by multiple reports of violations. The vote has been watched closely for any signs that Putin's control might slip,...
The Independent

Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes. “We've grown tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic intimidation, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community,” the marchers said in a statement. “We demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country."The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence. “We're different, but we're equal,” Denisova said. “Ukraine's constitution has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of any characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.” Several hundred activists opposing the march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv. No clashes have been reported.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kosovo deploys police, Serbs protest amid border tension

BELGRADE, Serbia — Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border as hundreds of...
AFP

Macron seeks 'new step' towards Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday meets with Algerians who fought for France in their country's war of independence in a fresh attempt to come to grips with a dark chapter in French colonial history. Hundreds of thousands of Algerian Muslims -- known as Harkis -- served as auxiliaries in the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. At the end of the war -- waged on both sides with extreme brutality including widespread torture -- the French government left the Harkis to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that it would look after them. Trapped in Algeria, many were massacred as the country's new masters took brutal revenge.
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
