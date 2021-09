In the first two years Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador In power, he repeatedly says: “The best foreign policy is domestic policy.” The old slogan that came with him from the time he was an eternal candidate and he started at the beginning of his government, focused strongly on national affairs. Foreign leadership was left entirely to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrader, who came to serve as head of state at the G-20 summit two years ago. But something is starting to change. To Asylum for former Bolivian President Evo Morales The assumption was followed in 2020 as interim president Society of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). From that platform, Mexico has launched an open attack against the Organization of American States (OAS), which is sponsored by the United States, confirming that the Mexican international community needs to take a step forward.

