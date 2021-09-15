Whirlpool offering workers $1K to get vaccinated

A Waterloo doctor has been cited by the Iowa Board of Medicine for improper practices, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 68 year old Dr. Eromosele Otoadese is accused of performing a right carotid endarterectomy using a carotid shunt instead of EEG monitoring. The board also was informed that Otoadese was suspended from doing such procedures at a previous hospital because of improper documentation procedures. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 civil penalty and agreed to no longer perform those procedures. Back in 2019 Otoadese was cited by the board for failing to provide appropriate medical care to five patients in Waterloo between 2009 and 2014. In that case he was fined $5,000 and ordered to complete a comprehensive clinical competency evaluation as well as a record keeping course. He was placed on probation for three years.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO