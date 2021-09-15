CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whirlpool offering workers $1K to get vaccinated

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool is offering to pay workers $1,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Whirlpool was already offering employees a smaller incentive but rolled out this new one last week. A company spokesman says the stepped-up bonus will also apply to workers who already got the shot.

