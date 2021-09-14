CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4 charged with scamming Michigan, California unemployment agencies out of more than $2M

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are accused of scamming unemployment agencies in Michigan and California out of more than $2 million. Daeshawn Tamar Posey, 25, of Detroit; Chaz Duane Shields, 33, of Detroit; Cortney Shaquan Shields, 30, a current federal prisoner incarcerated at FCI Allenwood; and Brittany Levett Witherspoon, 25, of Warren, are charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

