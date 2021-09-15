Flood Advisory issued for Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lucas The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lucas County in northwestern Ohio Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Northern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Toledo, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Genoa, Holland, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge, Millbury, Haskins, Luckey, Clay Center, Berkey, Harbor View and Stony Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.