Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Baca, east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties through 815 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of Higbee, or 23 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baca, east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH