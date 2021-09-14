Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced the passing of Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Stofle.

TYLER – Smith County commissioners have begun the process to permanently fill the vacancy for the Pct. 2 constable position that was created with last week’s conviction of Joshua Black. According to our news partner KETK, Black was found guilty of official oppression, which instantly triggered a judicial order to remove him from office. County Judge Nathaniel Moran explained during their weekly meeting on Tuesday that for the time being the chief deputy of the constable’s office has the authority to oversee operations until the position is filled. The court has the authority to fill the post unless Black files an appeal within 90 days, which had not happened at last report. If he does, Judge Reeve Jackson, who oversaw the trial, would assume that responsibility. Moran said the court would not be taking the appointment lightly and that nominating someone on Tuesday would be too quick.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO