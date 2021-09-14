Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced the passing of Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Stofle.
Williamson County and the Precinct 3 Constable's Office announced with heavy hearts the death of Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Stofle. Kevin Stofle was appointed to serve as the Constable for Precinct 3 on March 18, 2013, in a unanimous vote by the Williamson County Commissioners Court. Constable Stofle has been a resident of Precinct 3 in Williamson County since 1980, has 33 years of law enforcement experience, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds both a Master Peace Officer License and a Law Enforcement Instructors License. Kevin served as the Assistant Chief of Police with the Georgetown Police Department and was the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Georgetown. Kevin also served as a lead instructor for the Texas Institute of Public Problem Solving at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin from 1999 to 2005 and is a nationally certified instructor for the United States Department of Justice. Constable Stofle has over 20 years of personnel and project management experience and is a conflict resolution mediator and instructor.
