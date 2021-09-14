CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced the passing of Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Stofle.

By Staff
cun.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamson County and the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced with heavy hearts the death of Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Stofle. Kevin Stofle was appointed to serve as the Constable for Precinct 3 on March 18, 2013, in a unanimous vote by the Williamson County Commissioners Court. Constable Stofle has been a resident of Precinct 3 in Williamson County since 1980, has 33 years of law enforcement experience, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds both a Master Peace Officer License and a Law Enforcement Instructors License. Kevin served as the Assistant Chief of Police with the Georgetown Police Department and was the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Georgetown. Kevin also served as a lead instructor for the Texas Institute of Public Problem Solving at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin from 1999 to 2005 and is a nationally certified instructor for the United States Department of Justice. Constable Stofle has over 20 years of personnel and project management experience and is a conflict resolution mediator and instructor.

www.cun.news

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Wilco County Courthouse lights up in blue to honor fallen Constable, Georgetown officer

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Courthouse is lighting up in blue this week to honor the losses of two of their own. Georgetown Police announced last Thursday that Officer Michelle Gattey passed away after a "courageous battle" with COVID-19. She was 44 years old and had 23 years of service in the United States Air Force before joining GPD in January.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Action News Jax

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of deputy sheriff

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of its own. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning the sheriff’s office wrote:. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff IV Talmadge “Leon” Tucker. Deputy Tucker has been in law enforcement for over 30 years, working with the Sheriff’s office for the last 11 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Precinct#Fbi National Academy#Constable S Office#The Fbi National Academy#The Emergency Management#University Of Texas#Celebration Church#Gisd
ktbb.com

Commissioners begin search for new constable

TYLER – Smith County commissioners have begun the process to permanently fill the vacancy for the Pct. 2 constable position that was created with last week’s conviction of Joshua Black. According to our news partner KETK, Black was found guilty of official oppression, which instantly triggered a judicial order to remove him from office. County Judge Nathaniel Moran explained during their weekly meeting on Tuesday that for the time being the chief deputy of the constable’s office has the authority to oversee operations until the position is filled. The court has the authority to fill the post unless Black files an appeal within 90 days, which had not happened at last report. If he does, Judge Reeve Jackson, who oversaw the trial, would assume that responsibility. Moran said the court would not be taking the appointment lightly and that nominating someone on Tuesday would be too quick.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Future of Harris Co. Constables assured at Commissioners Court

HOUSTON - With an unanimous vote of Commissioners Court, a lingering cloud of uncertainty was lifted off the future of every Constable in Harris County. Widely considered the "grass roots" of Houston-area law enforcement and heavily appreciated in the neighborhoods they serve, the very existence of constables was challenged in a recently completed assessment by the consulting group PFM which recommended most funding and all law enforcement duties be transferred to the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a matter of efficiency.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
nrcolumbus.com

Elections office unable to confirm 18 appointed precinct judges

Weeks after officially appointing 63 chief judges and judges for the next two years, the Columbus County Board of Elections Office on Monday was having problems confirming or was hearing refusals from 18 appointees. Eleven Democratic judges (including six chief judges) and seven Republican judges (including two chief judges) either...
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
highlandernews.com

Granite Shoals officers to assist constable with cancer treatment funds

The Granite Shoals Police Officers Association is raising funds for another local first responder’s battle with cancer. “We ask a lot out of our community when it comes to helping us accomplish a goal or to help someone in need, but we’ve never been let down,” a recent social media post stated. “Llano County Precinct 3 Constable Bill Edwards served his country for 26 years in the United States…
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former East Texas Constable Sentenced

A Smith County jury has convicted Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black of abusing his position of power. The court sentenced him to six months in jail, and then Judge Austin Reeve Jackson officially removed Black from his elected position as constable. Black had used his work to solicit sex from a woman who employed his services as a visitation supervisor. Black still faces a charge of Official Oppression involving another alleged victim.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Maryland Officer Pleads Guilty To Skipping Sentencing In Gun Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing the state rather than face sentencing on a federal firearms charge. James Piccirilli, 40, of Mt. Airy, entered a guilty plea on a charge of failing to surrender for service of sentence and acknowledged he illegally had guns while he was on the run, according to the Department of Justice. Piccirilli faces between 30 to 46 months in federal prison at sentencing. Piccirilli was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison for possession of an unregistered fully automatic firearm. He pleaded guilty in that case after he...
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

Civil suit filed against Texas doctor in test of abortion law

A civil suit was filed Monday against a Texas doctor who revealed that he had performed an abortion on a woman more than six weeks pregnant in violation of the controversial new law restricting the procedure. The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, the country's second-largest state, allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Federal judge denies request for immediate restraining order against Texas abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by the Department of Justice for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 8, the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically six weeks after the last normal menstrual cycle. The measure effectively bans most abortions, as many women are unaware they are pregnant for most of the six week period.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Harris County constables off the chopping block - What's Your Point?

A lingering cloud of uncertainty has been lifted off the future of all eight constables in Harris County. Widely considered the "grassroots" of Houston area law enforcement - and heavily appreciated in the neighborhoods where they serve - the very existence of the constables was challenged by the consulting group PFM which recommended most funding and all law enforcement duties be transferred to the harris county sheriff's department as a matter of efficiency.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy