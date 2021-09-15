CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL UNION COUNTY THROUGH 830 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grenville, or 15 miles southeast of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clayton, Grenville, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca and Mount Dora. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 393 and 429. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

