Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND BARTON COUNTIES At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoisington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms, Silica and Odin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH