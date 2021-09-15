CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND BARTON COUNTIES At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoisington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms, Silica and Odin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
City
Susank, KS
City
Rice, KS
City
Ellinwood, KS
City
Hoisington, KS
City
Bushton, KS
City
Holyrood, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
County
Rice County, KS
County
Ellsworth County, KS
City
Claflin, KS
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Barton Ellsworth Rice#Cheyenne Bottoms

Comments / 0

Community Policy