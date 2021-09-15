Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Target Area: Erie; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Wood County in northwestern Ohio Central Lucas County in northwestern Ohio * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 938 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Oregon to near Perrysburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Perrysburg, Oregon, Clyde, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Weston and Elmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH