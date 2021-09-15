Special Weather Statement issued for Blackford, Jay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central, northeastern and east central Indiana. Target Area: Blackford; Jay Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Blackford and Jay Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 938 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Montpelier to near Hartford City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pennville around 945 PM EDT. Dunkirk around 955 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Portland and Redkey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH