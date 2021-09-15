Pioneering gene therapy freed her of sickle cell. Is a cure at hand?

As a young man, Sharif Tabebordbar remembers seeing his father struggling to play soccer, and then losing the ability to ride a bike. He could only watch as his father declined, his once healthy body ravaged by a degenerative muscle disease that ultimately confined him to a wheelchair. He decided then that he would try to find a cure for his father’s illness. Now, an interdisciplinary team of Harvard students assembled by Tabebordbar and based in the lab of Pardis Sabeti at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, together with help from stem cell scientist Amy Wagers, and other Harvard-affiliated labs, has overcome a key stumbling block that has stymied previous efforts to cure genetic diseases using gene therapy. The team has developed a way to deliver gene repairs that specifically target muscle tissue, and that could potentially be used to target other tissues as well. Their findings were published online September 9 in Cell.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO