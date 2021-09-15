What Logan Thomas Thinks Washington Can Improve Offensively Against Giants

WFT offensive tackles Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi vs. Giants edge rushers Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines and Azeez Ojulari. The Washington offensive line did not protect its quarterbacks with much gusto in the season-opening loss to the Chargers. The Giants must take advantage of Cosmi, a rookie second-round pick. Cosmi allowed one sack and three quarterback hits, but he was going against Joey Bosa. The Giants don’t have a Bosa. Carter and Ximines were quiet in their 2021 debuts, but Ojulari did get his first career sack, and the rookie needs to be let loose.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO