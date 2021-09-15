China c.bank rolls over medium-term loans, rate unchanged for 17th month

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty slipped on Thursday after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, while most other central European currencies were muted on weak global sentiment stemming from worries over the pace of economic recovery. The zloty has lagged peers in the Czech Republic and Hungary, where central banks have already tightened policy to battle inflation as economies recover from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland's central bank left interest rates unchanged in a decision coming after trading hours on Wednesday, despite inflation surging to a two-decade high. The country's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who had said raising rates would prove risky, is due to speak at a news conference later on Thursday. Some in the market, though, see chances the bank may move to raise rates as early as November with inflation building. "The governor has been reluctant to raise rates quickly, but recent months have shown that inflationary realities are moving in a different direction than he has previously assumed," ING said. On Thursday, the zloty had fallen almost half a percent to 4.532 to the euro by 0903 GMT, its weakest level so far in September. The Hungarian forint also slipped 0.45% to 351.50 to the euro. Hungary's central bank is determined to curb price growth as a jump in inflation poses a threat to economic recovery, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said in an interview published by newspaper Vilaggazdasag on Thursday. Eyes were also on the European Central Bank, which has looked past a rise in inflation but which may claw back some stimulus on Thursday. Central European stock markets lost up to half a percent. The Czech crown bucked some of the weakening, holding steady around the 25.400 per euro level that it has clung to so far in September. Markets are counting on a further interest rate rise later this month, and some have speculated it could be bigger than a standard 25-basis-point move. "The discussion about larger rate hikes is not likely to die down," Commerzbank said in a note. On debt markets, Hungary auctioned 5-, 10- and 20-year bonds, selling more than the offer, with yields up from the previous auction. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1103 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.

