CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China c.bank rolls over medium-term loans, rate unchanged for 17th month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Wednesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 600 billion yuan ($93.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

The liquidity operation effectively covered the same amount of maturing MLF loans due the same day, and the PBOC attributed the move to “maintain banking system liquidity reasonably ample”, according to a statement published on its website.

The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on the day, offsetting the same amount of such short-term liquidity due on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.4382 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Zopa Survey: Over 40% of UK Consumers would use Open Banking to Access Quick Loan Approvals, Improved Rates from Banks

As new lending starts to overtake the repayment boom seen during the COVID-19 crisis, research from digital bank Zopa reveals that more than 40% of UK-based consumers would make use of Open Banking to “apply for credit if it improved their chances of getting an offer, gave them access to better rates, or made the application faster and hassle free.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Shanghai#Pboc#Mlf
Reuters

China will steadily promote yuan internationalisation in 2021, c.bank says

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will “steadily and prudently” promote yuan internationalisation in 2021, and further develop offshore yuan markets, the central bank said on Saturday. Cross-border settlements in the local currency totalled 28.39 trillion yuan ($4.39 trillion)in 2020, up 44.3% from the previous year, the People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: BNM kept rates unchanged – UOB

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) matched initial estimates and refrained from moving on rates at its meeting earlier in the week, noted Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting. Key Takeaways. “As expected, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 1.75%...
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's new yuan loans rise in August

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's new yuan-denominated loans totaled 1.22 trillion yuan (about 189 billion U.S. dollars) last month, down 63.1 billion yuan from the same period last year, central bank data showed Friday. The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia shares weaken ahead of c.bank rate decision

* Malaysia c.bank policy decision awaited * S.Korea shares eye worst day in 3-weeks * Asian equities track Wall Street weakness By Harish Sridharan Sept 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares dropped nearly 1% on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting at which it is expected to hold interest rates, while South Korean shares eyed their worst day in three weeks after policymakers there hinted at further tightening. Equities in the broader region came under pressure following a weaker overnight session on Wall Street, as cautious sentiment stemmed from worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery. A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the Bank Negara Malaysia is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, as Malaysia gradually reopens its economy amid a ramped-up COVID-19 vaccination drive. Shares in Kuala Lumpur dropped 0.8%, their biggest fall since Sept. 1, while the ringgit gained 0.1%. "With a macroeconomic policy focus on supporting economic recovery and given low and stable core inflation, our house view expects the overnight policy rate (OPR) to stay at the current record low until end-2021," analysts at Maybank said in a note. The Bank of Korea said in a monetary policy report that raising rates should help slow the pace of household debt growth going forward, and reiterated that it will continue to tighten policy as inflationary pressures persist. Stocks in Seoul dropped as much as 1.5% and were on course for their worst session since Aug. 19. The won weakened 0.4%. Most other currencies in the region logged gains, with the Philippine peso, Taiwanese dollar and Thai baht up modestly, even as the U.S dollar firmed. In the Philippines, government data showed the trade deficit remained above $3 billion for a fourth consecutive month in July, as imports rose faster than exports. Stocks in Manila dropped 0.4. Separately, China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, further pressuring manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.4 basis points at 6.186%​​ ** Top loser on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index was MISC Bhd, down 4.38% ** Taiwan shares down 0.1%, eye fourth consecutive session of losses Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.05 -6.30 -0.80 9.10 China -0.01 +1.03 0.09 5.92 India 0.00 -0.73 -0.22 23.84 Indonesia -0.11 -1.58 -0.29 0.50 Malaysia +0.14 -3.06 -0.82 -2.62 Philippines +0.17 -4.07 -0.37 -3.02 S.Korea -0.35 -7.23 -1.31 8.64 Singapore -0.02 -1.84 0.14 8.06 Taiwan +0.06 +2.72 -0.01 17.21 Thailand +0.00 -8.52 -0.16 13.00 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Malaysia's c.bank keeps key rate at 1.75%

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday as rising COVID-19 vaccination rates fuel hopes for a swift economic rebound. All 22 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to hold its overnight policy rate steady...
ASIA
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls after c.bank holds rates, weak sentiment weighs

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty slipped on Thursday after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, while most other central European currencies were muted on weak global sentiment stemming from worries over the pace of economic recovery. The zloty has lagged peers in the Czech Republic and Hungary, where central banks have already tightened policy to battle inflation as economies recover from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland's central bank left interest rates unchanged in a decision coming after trading hours on Wednesday, despite inflation surging to a two-decade high. The country's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who had said raising rates would prove risky, is due to speak at a news conference later on Thursday. Some in the market, though, see chances the bank may move to raise rates as early as November with inflation building. "The governor has been reluctant to raise rates quickly, but recent months have shown that inflationary realities are moving in a different direction than he has previously assumed," ING said. On Thursday, the zloty had fallen almost half a percent to 4.532 to the euro by 0903 GMT, its weakest level so far in September. The Hungarian forint also slipped 0.45% to 351.50 to the euro. Hungary's central bank is determined to curb price growth as a jump in inflation poses a threat to economic recovery, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said in an interview published by newspaper Vilaggazdasag on Thursday. Eyes were also on the European Central Bank, which has looked past a rise in inflation but which may claw back some stimulus on Thursday. Central European stock markets lost up to half a percent. The Czech crown bucked some of the weakening, holding steady around the 25.400 per euro level that it has clung to so far in September. Markets are counting on a further interest rate rise later this month, and some have speculated it could be bigger than a standard 25-basis-point move. "The discussion about larger rate hikes is not likely to die down," Commerzbank said in a note. On debt markets, Hungary auctioned 5-, 10- and 20-year bonds, selling more than the offer, with yields up from the previous auction. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1103 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Expectations for near-term easing cool after China c.bank comments

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Expectations for near-term easing cooled and the yuan strengthened Wednesday after comments by central bank officials the day before that China will maintain prudent monetary policy and that there is no shortfall in base money. China will not resort to flood-like stimulus, Pan Gongsheng, vice...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy