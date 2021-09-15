CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sylvester Stallone’s New Rocky-Inspired Project Out Now

By Diamond Jeune
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester Stallone is a very busy man nowadays. Aside from reprising his role as Barney Ross in the fourth installment of The Expendables and editing the director’s cut of Rocky IV, the 75-year-old recently released a Rocky-inspired video game entitled, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. This initial game is the second collaboration with MGM Studios, followed by Creed: Rise to Glory, which was released back in 2018.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 1

Related
codelist.biz

Sylvester Stallone turns 75: muscles and myth

The actor with the asymmetrical face founded a myth with “Rocky” and created a popular word with “Rambo”. Shortly before his 75th birthday, Sylvester Stallone is training his famous muscles. A recent video shows the actor on his knees in a gym, with two 20-kilo weights in his hands. With grunts and moans, he slowly stands up and lifts the huge steel plates into the air. Stallone will be 75 on July 6th. He does not skimp on simple wisdom: “Do your best, at any age, or you will regret it”, gives his Instagram followers for example.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including His Beautiful Daughters

Learn more all about ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone’s five children, from two of his marriages. Few actors have had the longevity that Sylvester Stallone, 75, has had throughout his career. Ever since he played Rocky in the 1976 film of the same name, he’s been a household name, and he’s taken on many iconic roles and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed and beloved movies. Throughout his life, Sylvester has been married three times. He had two sons from his first marriage and three gorgeous daughters from his third and current wife. Learn more about all of the Creed star’s five kids!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Barney Ross
wegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Direct Robert Downey Jr. As Edgar Allen Poe

Sylvester Stallone has spent decades being criticized for his acting ability, but let’s not forget that he’s got two Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe win under his belt. On top of that, he’s also an Oscar-nommed writer and experienced director that’s helmed eight movies to have found admittedly varying degrees of critical and commercial success.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone's Expendables 4 Has Added An Ocean's Eleven Star

The Expendables are not going into retirement just yet. The action franchise is set to return with The Expendables 4, with Sylvestor Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham getting back in character as their badass veteran mercenaries next month when filming gets underway. Ahead of the actors heading to set, the movie has just added another star into the mix, and this pick is awesome. Andy Garcia was memorably in the fellow ensemble flick Ocean’s Eleven, and now he’s part of the next Expendables movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mgm Studios#Rocky Super Action Boxing#Creed Champions#Switch
GeekTyrant

Andy Garcia Joins The Cast of Sylvester Stallone's THE EXPENDABLES 4

Andy Garcia has joined Sylvester Stallone’s fourth installment of his action franchise The Expendables from Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables mercenaries on their dangerous mission. We just don’t know what exactly that mission will be, yet! The actor also joins Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Sylvester Stallone gets prominent company · KINO.de

The next “Expendables” movie is slowly taking shape and now Sylvester Stallone has got another big Hollywood star on board. The “The Expendables” series is back. Nothing is officially known about the plot of “The Expendables 4“Known, but at least the production should start in October and some well-known actors will play again in the action franchise. In addition to the usual returnees like Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham, this time the new stars Megan Fox (“Transformers”), Curtis Jackson / 50 Cent (“Escape Plan 2: Hades”) and Tony Jaa (“Ong-Bak”) mix ) with.
MOVIES
luxurylaunches.com

You can now get your hands on Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ boxing gloves and more at this upcoming auction

If you’re a Sylvester Stallone fan, it’s time to rejoice! Bringing you the superstar’s iconic memorabilia is Julien Auction’s with its upcoming sale titled “Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone.” Yes, that’s right!. The Hollywood-centric auction house’s last big sale of the year will feature memorabilia from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Asks Fans Not To Spoil Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene

The internet is buzzing over Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene, even though nobody’s revealing what it is. Of course, rumors have already been making the rounds that may or not be correct, but we’ll all find out for ourselves when the movie lands over a year behind schedule on October 1st.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Snake Eyes Star Wants To Explore Her Character’s Backstory

You can’t fault the enthusiasm of the Snake Eyes cast, who continue to talk up the potential of new adventures for their characters, despite the fact the latest attempt to turn G.I. Joe into a viable franchise is poised to end up as the biggest box office bomb of 2021.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Finch Trailer Reveals Tom Hanks’ Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama

America’s Dad looks to have found a new surrogate family in AppleTV+’s upcoming drama Finch, which is poised to be a serious awards season contender if the first trailer is any indication. The high concept drama was sold off by Universal last year, and Apple look to have found a...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: James DeMonaco Talks This Is The Night, The Purge And More

Most fans will recognize James DeMonaco as the creator of The Purge, the five-film franchise that’s earned over half a billion dollars at the box office. However, his latest movie This is the Night marks a startling change of pace. A coming-of-age dramatic comedy with romance and a just a...
MOVIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy