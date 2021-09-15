Sylvester Stallone’s New Rocky-Inspired Project Out Now
Sylvester Stallone is a very busy man nowadays. Aside from reprising his role as Barney Ross in the fourth installment of The Expendables and editing the director’s cut of Rocky IV, the 75-year-old recently released a Rocky-inspired video game entitled, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. This initial game is the second collaboration with MGM Studios, followed by Creed: Rise to Glory, which was released back in 2018.wegotthiscovered.com
