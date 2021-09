Holland defeated a very strong Grand Rapids Union team 3-1 on Thursday night. Holland’s goals were scored by Timo Phillips, Brett Timmer, and Isaiah Arredondo. Timmer, Arredondo, and Levi Honderd recorded assists. “Grand Rapids Union was a tough opponent with many skilled players,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They pressured us, but our midfield played extremely well tonight giving us some good scoring opportunities. I am glad earned the conference win.” Holland is now 6-1-1 and 3-0 in the OK Green conference. In JV action, the JV fell for just the second time this season losing to GR Union 2-1. The Holland goal was scored by Owen Ceithaml. Both teams host West Ottawa for the annual El Classico match. JV play at 10:00 and Varsity at 11:45.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO