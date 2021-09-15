Inside the Making of the 'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

JoJo Siwa and Nickelodeon are having a big disagreement about her upcoming tour. She then continued to take aim at Nickelodeon by returning to Twitter on Wednesday, explaining that she simply wanted her "concert to be the BEST it can possibly be." And to her, this meant being able to perform her new The J Team songs in addition to music from her last two EPs, 2018's D.R.E.A.M. The Music and 2019's Celebrate. But even so, she did acknowledge that these were songs her fans "have been waiting to hear for 2 years."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO