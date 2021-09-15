Inside the Making of the 'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
'Tis the season, dear reader, of the Bridgerton obsession. Make haste — though do be warned, there are mild spoilers forthcoming. After the Netflix show's high-society social season drama graced our screens at the end of last year, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear set out to answer the simple question: What if Bridgerton was a musical? Now, with #BridgertonMusical hitting more than 200 million views on TikTok and with 48 million likes between them, Barlow and Bear have releasedThe Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, a concept album based on Bridgerton's first season.www.papermag.com
