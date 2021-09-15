Sports Desk: Wilson’s experience helpful for Lobos as they prepare for Texas A&M
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next game on the University of New Mexico football schedule will be one of the stiffest tests for the Lobos since the season started. The Lobos are at nationally-ranked Texas A&M Saturday. Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson has experience not only playing against Texas A&M but against many power five opponents multiple times from his days as the University of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback.www.krqe.com
Comments / 0