CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Sports Desk: Wilson’s experience helpful for Lobos as they prepare for Texas A&M

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next game on the University of New Mexico football schedule will be one of the stiffest tests for the Lobos since the season started. The Lobos are at nationally-ranked Texas A&M Saturday. Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson has experience not only playing against Texas A&M but against many power five opponents multiple times from his days as the University of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Wilson, TX
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Fuentes
Person
Danny Gonzales

Comments / 0

Community Policy