After weeks of speculation, the news was finally made official when the Los Angeles Lakers announced they signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was traded by the Brooklyn Nets and eventually waived by the Detroit Pistons, clearing the way for him to come back to Los Angeles. Rim protection and shot-blocking were needs on the roster even after the Lakers brought back Dwight Howard. so Jordan figures to come in and fill the same role.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO