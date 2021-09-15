CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider, Made4net, Announces Rebrand

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced a rebranding to include a new visual identity, logo and website. Made4net is recognized for its configurable supply chain solutions that are scalable for companies of all sizes. The new brand highlights the flexibility of the company’s solutions and services, which give customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands.

Strain on supply chain leads to purchase limits on certain products

PORTAGE, Mich. — A strain on the supply chain has led to retailers imposing purchase limits on certain items. Local retailers, like the Meijer in Portage, put up signs that read, "Demand for this product is extraordinarily high." Designated items could only be purchased in smaller qualities, such as two or four at a time.
EHR Vendor Reinvents Long-Term Care Software with User-Backed Design

Fifty-two-year-old Company Shakes Things Up by Involving Customers in Development. On July 20, 2021, Experience Care released an innovative point of care system that was developed, in part, by its customers. So far, the support for the module has been overwhelming. Customers in long-term care are frustrated with the disconnect...
New survey: How companies are responding to the Delta variant

(BPT) - In 2020, the sudden shift companies made to remote work was seen as temporary. Unfortunately, due to the Delta variant and increasing COVID-19 infection rates, many companies that planned on employees returning to the office are adjusting their plans. A recent study assessed how small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are responding to these changing conditions — and what that means for the future of business. The study, JumpCloud’s 2021 Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs survey, gives an overview of these businesses' responses to the challenge, from vaccination incentives to remote work technology.
Laws Logistics Brings Timely Solutions to Supply Chain Operators; Mike Laws Shares

MERRIMACK, NH - As it continues its mission of bringing timely solutions to the supply chain, Laws Logistics, formerly known as Lawgistics, recently announced a company rebranding and launched a new website. The new website includes an overview of the company’s approach, case studies of past projects, and answers to some of the industry’s most pressing supply chain questions.
NPD: 41% of Smart Home Security Retail Purchasers Sign Up for Video Subscription Services

24/7 Video recording is the top reason to purchase a subscription. According to the latest Home Automation Ownership & Usage Report from NPD’s Connected Intelligence, 41% of consumers who purchased security cameras, security systems, or smart doorbells at retail choose to pay for a subscription service to access premium features. With unit sales of these products expected to grow nearly 20% through 2023, according to NPD’s Future of Tech report, this creates an opportunity for smart home manufacturers to appeal to consumers for supplemental revenue.
Relias and ContinuumCloud Announce Official Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud, a leading provider of EHR and HCM software for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Relias, a global SaaS company specializing in education solutions for healthcare organizations, announce a strategic partnership to connect systems and modernize processes for onboarding, training, and developing staff.
Designatronics, Inc. is Recognized as a Long Island 2021 Top Workplace

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its’ brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures aspects of workplace culture that are critical to the success of an organization, including, but not limited to alignment, execution, and connection. Visit energage.com.
Trello down: Office organisation tool breaks in middle of workday

Trello, the tool for organising tasks at work and elsewhere, has broken in the middle of the workday.The company acknowledged that users might find the site and app slow, or that they might simply refuse to work at all. Some reported seeing just completely blank screens.“Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up as quickly as possible,” Trello said.“Users affected by this incident may notice that Trello is slow or completely unavailable in both the web and mobile apps.”
Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
3 Echoes Announces Rebranding And Expansion

3 Echoes Content Studio, formerly known as 3 Echoes Productions, is expanding its services to help brands optimize their marketing initiatives through content strategy, creation and execution. The expanded and newly rebranded 3 Echoes Content Studio in Mobile intends to help marketers master their content strategy at every step in the process, from concept to completion. 3 Echoes Content Studio’s expanded services include video production, audio production, photography, live events, native content and digital content. As part of its expansion, the company is introducing a new logo and website. 3 Echoes also has special projects with The Weather Channel, The Home Depot, The Quikrete Cos. and more planned. It was founded in 1997 by Danny Lipford to produce his Emmy-nominated television series Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford. Since, it has operated as a division of Today’s Homeowner Media.
Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, announced a new agreement with N-able, a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution. This partnership with N-able strengthens...
A Solution for Shortening Feedback Loops: Announcing Viable, the Startup Providing Instant Qualitative Customer Insights

Viable, an analytics startup using artificial intelligence to automate text analysis of customer feedback, announced it has raised $3.9 million in pre-seed and seed funding to bring to market its next generation qualitative feedback analysis AI tool. Craft Ventures and Javelin Venture Partners led the funding rounds respectively. Marketing Technology...
Supply Chain Tech Innovator, Logistical Labs, Announces Updated UX for its LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
Index leads $12.2M seed in Sourceful, a data play to make supply chains greener

Early investors look impressed: Sourceful is announcing a $12.2 million seed funding round today, led by Europe’s Index Ventures (partner, Danny Rimer, is joining the board). Eka Ventures, Venrex and Dylan Field (Figma founder), also participated in the chunky raise. The startup, founded in June 2020, says it will use...
Google Cloud announces new supply chain twin offering

The latest product aids planning and decision-making by allowing organizations to build digital representations of their supply chains. Google Cloud announced Tuesday the launch of Supply Chain Twin so companies can build a digital representation, or digital twin, of their physical supply chain. By orchestrating data from disparate sources companies...
Google Unveils Supply Chain Twin Solution

Google on Tuesday (Sept. 14) rolled out Supply Chain Twin, a Google Cloud-based initiative that helps companies to create a so-called “digital twin” of their physical supply chain, according to a Venture Beat report. Supply Chain Twin organizes a company’s data to provide a full picture of their suppliers, inventories...
