Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider, Made4net, Announces Rebrand

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO