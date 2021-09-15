CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell Park and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awarded Nearly $9M for Ovarian Cancer Research

Times Union
 5 days ago

Prestigious SPORE grant from National Cancer Institute supports work to develop new and better therapies. - Multimillion-dollar grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute. Collaborative Roswell/U. Chicago program will focus on immunotherapy projects. Centers maintain only research programs of their kind in New York and Illinois. For years, scientists at...

www.timesunion.com

New York City, NY
