Public Health

VERIFY: Unemployment benefits and vaccine mandates

CBS19
CBS19
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A viewer asked if a Texan could draw unemployment benefits if they leave a job because of a vaccine mandate. It is possible, though highly unlikely.

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 28

TG
4d ago

Postal workers are not required to get the shot. Not Congress. Huummmmm. Does that tell ya something. Only they will continue to work while we suffer.

Reply(4)
5
Christine Howard
5d ago

When you quit your job because you refused to get the vaccination shot, you cannot get unemployment.😕

Reply(4)
5
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
