Cycling Shoes Market Is Booming Worldwide with Giro, Sidi, Fizik, Mavic

 6 days ago

Cycling shoes work so well because they are very light and have a very stiff sole, which removes any energy loss through sole amortization. That is why all cyclists who are serious about cycling and upgrading their cycling goals ultimately switch to bicycle shoes. Cycling shoes work in symphony with the pedals that are prepared with special cleats that the shoe hooks on. This allows the rider to have a good constancy and to control the power output much more efficiently.

Giro Launches New Latch MTB Shoes

The Latch features highly elastic rubber sole compound called Tack Rubber as well as slow rebound Mute Foam injection molded midsole. Courtesy of Giro Sport Design. Giro Sport Design, the cycling world’s design leader, today announced the release of Latch, a brand new, all-mountain flat pedal shoe that incorporates breakthrough Mute™ Foam midsole technology and an innovative Tack™ Rubber outer sole compound that work together to greatly increase foot to pedal contact, grip, and rider stability. Additionally, Latch features a breathable microfiber upper, hydrophobic structural inners for faster drying, and minimal seams and stitching for increased durability. The Giro Latch mountain bike shoe is available immediately from authorized Giro retailers andwww.giro.com for $150 US MSRP / €139.95 / UK TK.
