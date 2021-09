Pace Justen and Jalen Ridgeway knocked in two goals apiece as Cumberland rallied to a 4-0 home victory over Highland in the first game of the season for both teams. All goals were scored in the second half and involved assists from Kevin Baran, Jair Angel and Noe Angel for Cumberland, which outshot Highland, 10-6.

