Wildlife

All Living Snakes Evolved From a Few Survivors of Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs

By University of Bath
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch from the Milner Center for Evolution suggests modern snakes evolved from a handful of ancestors that survived the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs. A new study suggests that all living snakes evolved from a handful of species that survived the giant asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs and most other living things at the end of the Cretaceous. The authors say that this devastating extinction event was a form of ‘creative destruction’ that allowed snakes to diversify into new niches, previously filled by their competitors.

