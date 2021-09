A game of spies is being played in Deathloop, and you might never realize it. If you hack any radio in the morning and listen carefully, you can hear a series of cryptic numbers and letters. What does it all mean? You’ll have to discover the secret spy bunker in Fristad Rock to even get started on this complicated secret. Even if you haven’t heard the strange transmission, you might’ve found locked doors in three different locations with absolutely no idea how to open them. If you’re sick of being stuck on the outside, this is how you can play the great game and master a little spycraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO