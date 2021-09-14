CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Sheriff Bianco Spreads False Information About COVID-19

By Frank Stoltze
Laist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says he would refuse to enforce any vaccine mandate for his department. In...

Comments / 14

Freedom4All
5d ago

Delete this fake news. Sheriff Bianco is our last line of defense and is upholding his oath to serve & protect us and the Constitution from this Administration! This reporter should be fired.

Reply(1)
10
Sara Gerety Pauley
5d ago

From the desk of Chad Bianco: Statement from Sheriff Chad Bianco :Later today a local newspaper will publish a story about our last podcast concerning forced vaccinations. The reporter will use cherry picked statements from supposed health experts in an attempt to paint me and the Sheriff’s Department in a negative light. This is nothing but sensationalism trying to gain readership and further divide us as Americans.Over the past couple of weeks, the idea of forced vaccination has caused much concern across the entire country. There is absolutely nothing in my podcast that was incorrect or irresponsible. It is factual and common sense based. To repeat the context of the podcast, I will not enforce the vaccine mandate on Sheriff’s Department employees.The information I have about Covid and the vaccines is easily found and available for anyone wanting to find it.In November 2018 the residents of Riverside County elected me as their Sheriff. I stood before God and swore an oath to the C

Reply
6
Freedom4All
5d ago

Vaccine "mandates" are unconstitutional. Nothing he said is false. He is spot on everything he has said.

Reply
6
