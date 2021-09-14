CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider COVID-19 booster shots

By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent
 6 days ago
CNN — Last December, when advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration met to consider whether the agency should authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it was generally understood that the answer would be yes. Nine months later, those advisers are meeting to discuss booster shots, and the situation is very...

