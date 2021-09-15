CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Remembers ‘Weekend Update’ GOAT Norm Macdonald

By Matt Wilstein
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Seth Meyers shed no tears for Norm Macdonald on Tuesday night, but not because he wasn’t devastated by the tragic news of his fellow “Weekend Update” anchor’s sudden passing at the age of 61 after a long and secret cancer fight. As the Late Night host put it, Macdonald wouldn’t...

www.thedailybeast.com

TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Whitney Cummings Remember Norm Macdonald: “We Lost a Comedy Giant Today”

The death of comedian, host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer prompted his fellow comedians and friends to remember his unwavering ability to make everyone laugh on Tuesday. Seth Rogen recalled being inspired by Macdonald’s comedic style, tweeting, “Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of [the] all time greats....
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
Deadline

Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments. They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled. Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years: On...
Daily Beast

Conan O’Brien: NBC Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald From My Show After SNL Firing

In 1998, Norm Macdonald was fired from Saturday Night Live, evidently for making too many jokes about a good friend of NBC’s west coast president: O.J. Simpson. Now we know that the longtime NBC executive, Don Ohlmeyer, tried—and thankfully failed—to get the comedian banned from the network’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
Deadline

‘SNL’s Lorne Michaels Teases Season 47 Plans, Suggests Jason Sudeikis As Host, Talks More About Norm Macdonald – Emmys Backstage

So, really, who is coming back to the 47th season of Saturday Night Live? That was the most immediate, pressing question in the virtual Emmys press room tonight to Variety Sketch Show Emmy winner Lorne Michaels as many yearned to know whether Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong are coming back. “I’m not going to tell you much,” answered Michaels, “because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken.” “I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive,” deadpanned the EP. “I think it’s all going out next week;...
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel On His Late-Night Future & Rooting For ‘Conan’ Emmy Win

The late-night world has been speculating for some time as to whether Jimmy Kimmel will continue his ABC talkshow after his contract runs out next year. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host discussed his future on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, but admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will continue after the show’s 20th season. “I vacillate. I do love being off. I love not working. It’s really so much better than working, and the ideal situation is having people do my job for me while I continue to get paid. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think I know...
WZZM 13

Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien Crashes the Stage During Stephen Colbert's Win

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Live at Sunday night's awards show -- but that didn't stop Conan O'Brien from joining the celebration on stage. Colbert and his staff took the stage as presenter Aidy Bryant revealed them as winners of the category, but O'Brien was somehow already there, raising his arms with excitement.
Primetimer

Jay Leno comments on Conan O'Brien's farewell, says hosting You Bet Your Life is a chance to do an apolitical TV show

Leno's reboot of the classic game show, famously hosted by Groucho Marx, began airing on Fox stations Monday. In an interview with Deadline, Leno said the show's draw was it being straight down the middle. “Every comedy show now is just divided by politics,” he said. “When I started The Tonight Show, we used to get credit for making fun of both sides equally. That lasted only so long, and then people started yelling at you for not taking one side or the other.” Leno added that "it’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically." TV station owners sparked to the concept, he added, because they don’t want to “alienate half their audience.” Asked about Conan's late-night signoff in June after 11 years on TBS, Leno responded by alluding to the drama from 11 years ago of him taking back The Tonight Show: “He’s very good. People get mad at me because somehow I …. It’s a network decision,” he said, adding: “They take the show away and then they go, ‘Will you come back?’ And you go, ‘Really? Is that what you want? Fine.’ I certainly hold no ill will. It’s a business.” ALSO: You Bet Your Life also reunites Leno with Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.
WWD

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments

Click here to read the full article. TV’s familiar faces gathered in downtown Los Angeles and concurrently in London on Sunday night for the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. It was a lively production that kicked off with a TV-inspired singalong of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” because if there has been one constant companion this pandemic year-plus of isolation, it’s been TV. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were the night’s top winners, proving that it was streaming shows that most captured the public’s attention. (Netflix snagged the most awards, with...
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
