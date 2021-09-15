CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Voters in Cleveland’s Ward 4 rejecting longtime former Councilman Ken Johnson

By Robert Higgs, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Voters in Ward 4 appeared to be rejecting disgraced former Councilman Ken Johnson, as unofficial results were tallied Tuesday evening. Deborah A. Gray, a precinct committeewoman, and Erick B. Walker, a Cleveland Public Library employee, were leading the primary contest with a field of 11 candidates. Unofficial results with about 20% of the vote counted showed Gray with nearly 30% of the vote. Walker was second with about 20%.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The four-year Ohio legislative maps may look cleaner, but they’ll still result in a Republican supermajority: Capitol Letter

Image of itself: The new four-year maps adopted by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission look more orderly than the legislative maps currently in use. However, Andrew Tobias reports that the outcome will be the same, a Republican supermajority controlling the Ohio General Assembly. Quick turnaround: Opponents of the Republican-drawn...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
Cleveland.com

People fighting gerrymandered maps by Ohio Republicans have a tight court timeline: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many people are upset with the redistricting maps approved by Ohio’s GOP legislators. You can listen online here. But any efforts to challenge the maps in Ohio’s Supreme Court will have to happen quickly in order to get a ruling before the Feb. 2, 2022, filing deadline for midterm election primary candidates. The court let the gerrymandered maps stand 10 years ago, but the GOP likely will face a tougher fight this time around. An analysis shows the new maps really are no improvement despite voters calling for a fairer system. And in Cleveland, lawmakers are pressing the Browns and Mayor Frank Jackson to have the FirstEnergy name removed from the team’s stadium.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan says he’s running for U.S. Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan has changed his campaign materials from saying he’s exploring running for the U.S. Senate to actually doing it. On Sunday, Dolan had updated his official website, DolanForOhio.com, and his social media pages to drop references to his “exploratory committee” and replacing them with new graphics. His social media bios now describe him as a “U.S. Senate candidate.” Dolan previously had announced a “listening tour” in July, framing his candidacy as a possibility as he traveled the state and gauged interest.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Police#Cleveland Public Library#City#The City Council
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson fatally shot in city’s Kinsman neighborhood, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson was shot and killed late Sunday in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to five law-enforcement sources. Frank Q. Jackson, 24, died in the shooting, the sources said. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. on Anita Kennedy Drive and Sidaway Avenue, near Kinsman Road, in the Garden Valley housing complex.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

University of Akron accelerator winner in SBA competition

The University of Akron Research Foundation’s Stride Hard Tech Accelerator has been named one of two Ohio accelerators to win the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. The UARF accelerator works to expand Northeast Ohio’s economy through entrepreneurship education, technology commercialization, application of the university’s research and creation...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy