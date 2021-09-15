Voters in Cleveland’s Ward 4 rejecting longtime former Councilman Ken Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Voters in Ward 4 appeared to be rejecting disgraced former Councilman Ken Johnson, as unofficial results were tallied Tuesday evening. Deborah A. Gray, a precinct committeewoman, and Erick B. Walker, a Cleveland Public Library employee, were leading the primary contest with a field of 11 candidates. Unofficial results with about 20% of the vote counted showed Gray with nearly 30% of the vote. Walker was second with about 20%.www.cleveland.com
