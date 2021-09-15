CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Schools adds parental opt-out to mask policy

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County school board Tuesday evening passed a motion 3-2 to allow a parent opt-out for its mask policy.

Board member Linda Cuthbert made the motion to rescind the district’s mandatory mask policy and replace it with a parent opt-out.

Earlier this month, the district implemented a district-wide mask mandate despite an order from the governor banning such policies.

Comments / 16

Lee Morgan
5d ago

Decided they wanted to make their salaries the top priority, that is where the change of heart came in. The three members of the Volusia County School Board decided that protecting the students wasn't all that important. So Volusia County schools will be turned into super spreaders just the way DeSantis wanted them to be. School Board members will get their paychecks, so they feel its all good.. Parents should advise the Drs and hospitals to send the bills to the members of the county School Board members if their child becomes infected.

7
