Volusia County Schools adds parental opt-out to mask policy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County school board Tuesday evening passed a motion 3-2 to allow a parent opt-out for its mask policy.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Board member Linda Cuthbert made the motion to rescind the district’s mandatory mask policy and replace it with a parent opt-out.

Earlier this month, the district implemented a district-wide mask mandate despite an order from the governor banning such policies.