Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Jimenez exited Tuesday's game after being struck in the knee by a foul ball while in the dugout. X-rays came back negative and he can be considered day-to-day for now. Andrew Vaughn is moving to left field Wednesday in place of Jimenez. Gavin Sheets is serving as the White Sox's designated hitter again and batting fifth. Brian Goodwin is returning to the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO