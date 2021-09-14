CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Defeat of Newcastle Disease Offers Lessons for Poultry Industry

By Philip Gruber, pgruber@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In the summer of 2020, While the United States was struggling to understand COVID-19, California succeeded in ending a major poultry disease outbreak. Stopping virulent Newcastle disease took two years and led to 1.2 million birds being killed. But the effort succeeded through a mix of public outreach and on-site disease response.

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in California

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Meat-Processing Pause Hits California’s Smaller Butchers

DAVIS (CBS13) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is working with UC Davis and food advocates to help meat processors after pandemic closures are causing prices to skyrocket. With thousands of small-scale processing plants closing, it’s put a pause on the state’s meat-packing industry. “If you have a single pig and you want us to process it, right now you are looking at March or April before we can get to it,” said butcher Adam Knapp. Knapp says he has wanted to expand his business, but those plans have been put on hold. Experts say it’s a problem that has been building for decades. “We need to learn how to do a bunch of things we’ve never done before – a lot faster,” said Tom Tomich with UC Davis. To try and help, UC Davis has organized a group of farmers, ranchers, small-scale processors and environmentalists to start a discussion on what needs to happen to bring meat to the table for affordable prices. Knapp says access to federal grants is easing. He has also applied for some to help expand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Newcastle, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Utah State
thenevadaindependent.com

Is there a lesson for Nevada from California’s recall rejection?

In the end, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made it look almost too easy. Facing a recall election that only a few weeks ago appeared uncomfortably close, Newsom on Tuesday stiff-armed a crowded field of challengers topped by libertarian talk show host Larry Elder. It was Elder, a favorite of the far right and the state’s diehard Trumpers, who promised to cancel California’s vaccine mandates before drinking his first cup of tea as governor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Some lessons for the right in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his job, at least for another year. On Tuesday, California voters decisively rejected the attempt to recall the governor. Given the scale of the victory — as of this writing, 63.9% voted down the recall — it’s clear that Californians not only didn’t buy the argument that Newsom was so bad he needed to go right now; they definitely weren’t persuaded by a GOP with a greatly tarnished brand in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Newsom overwhelmingly defeats California recall attempt

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The attempt to throw Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office failed by a wide margin, according to vote counts released tonight in California’s historic recall election. With more than 9.1 million ballots counted — out of 22.3 million ballots mailed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Lessons from a landslide: Key takeaways from California’s recall circus

In a total shock to people unfamiliar with California politics, Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall effort pushed by Trumpian internet trolls, anti-vaccine COVID deniers, clueless Silicon Valley tech bros and the terminally hopeless California Republican Party. After a summer of half-baked polls and overheated press coverage portending Newsom’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry Disease#Californian#Dna Test#State College#The Penn Stater#Pr#Ag#Google Maps
indybay.org

Right-wing recall campaign defeated in California

The right-wing recall campaign targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom was decisively defeated Tuesday, with about 64 percent of those participating in the election voting “no” on the recall. The leading Republican candidate in the replacement election, the fascistic talk radio host Larry Elder, conceded just a few hours after the polls closed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theclevelandamerican.com

New Bill Aims to Regulate California’s Debt Industry

Many Americans are facing unprecedented levels of personal debt in the wake of the pandemic — and Californians are no exception. Many borrowers feel they have had little choice but to put living expenses on credit, something that can keep households afloat in the short-term while running up significant debt in the long-term. It’s only natural for consumers in debt to be searching for a way out from under this burden, particularly if they cannot qualify for bankruptcy or can do anything to avoid taking such a drastic measure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Feral Hogs Would Be Key Factor in African Swine Fever Response

African swine fever would be bad enough if it hit a a U.S. farm. But if the deadly disease were to infect feral hogs, the nation’s swine industry could be in for a long-running nightmare. Feral hogs are secretive animals that breed prolifically, so they risk becoming a reservoir for...
AGRICULTURE
Longview Daily News

Letter: Vaccines control, defeat diseases

By doing a little research it becomes clear that the world and America have experience dealing with epidemic diseases like polio, measles, smallpox, whooping cough, chicken pox, hepatitis and diphtheria to name a few. History and current events consistently validate that by following scientifically developed protocols and vaccines results in...
LONGVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Fairfield Sun Times

Virginia, Not California, Will Provide Lessons for '22

In the wake of a big statewide campaign win of any kind, political pundits rev into overdrive with broad pronouncements about the takeaways and what the result reveals about the mood of the nation. Often, the results are more prosaic — simply the political status quo for that particular state or district in that specific slice of time.
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in Rhode Island

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
RETAIL
Lancaster Farming

Apple Growers May Face Problems Because of Hurricane Ida

Strawberries, cherries and peaches all had strong harvests earlier this year, and apple growers were looking forward to similar results. But the heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September raised the risk of splitting damage. “It’s a little too early to know for sure,” said Don...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dairy Farmers Tell Senate That Federal Milk Marketing Orders Need Reform

The U.S. strategy for pricing milk is not aging well, dairy farmers on Wednesday told a Senate subcommittee. Joined by economists and processors, the farmers said the 80-year-old federal milk marketing order system is built on outdated assumptions about milk consumption, and its well-intended rules cost farmers millions of dollars as markets adjusted to the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
shorelinemedia.net

Larry Elder concedes California recall defeat

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder admitted Tuesday that the attempt to have California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom recalled and replaced was defeated. Elder conceded, urging supporters to be 'gracious in defeat.' (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Crop Conditions Tour Shows Promising Outlook

Pennsylvania’s 2021 growing conditions resulted in healthy corn and soybean crops, with promise for good yields this fall. The final week in August marked Penn State Extension’s fourth annual Crop Conditions Tour. The event takes a snapshot of growing conditions across the state and offers some basic insights for the 2021 growing season.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland Farmers, Volunteers Come Together for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

FREELAND, Md. — More than 25 farms across the Mid-Atlantic region came together this week to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The effort began with First Fruits Farm, a non-profit Christian ministry dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious produce to those experiencing hunger in the Mid-Atlantic region. Their team coordinated with nationwide non-profit Convoy of Hope to provide and transport food to those impacted by Hurricane Ida, which has left lasting damage from Louisiana as far north as New York when it swept the coast earlier this month.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy