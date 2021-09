Hays High opened Western Athletic Conference play against Great Bend on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. The Indians won the 2020 title, their first since 2014. Hays possessed the ball seven times and scored on all seven possessions of the first half. An errant snap on a Great Bend punt led to a safety for a 51-0 lead after the first two quarters. A continuous clock second half kept the score the same as Hays ran through a large majority of their roster.

HAYS, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO