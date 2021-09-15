CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico finishes 3-month push to vaccinate border residents

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Tuesday it has successfully completed a three-month push to provide coronavirus vaccines to all adult residents of communities along its border with the United States. Mexico said that when it began the effort in June, it hoped the mass vaccinations would aid...

