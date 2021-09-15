Governors Hogan Joins National Coalition to Support Resettlement of Afghan Allies in the United States
Governors Hogan Joins National Coalition to Support Resettlement of Afghan Allies in the United States. Welcome.US Initiative Co-Chaired By Bushes, Obamas, and Clintons Partnership With Nonprofits, Businesses, Universities, and Faith-Based Organizations. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has joined Welcome.US, a national initiative to mobilize...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0