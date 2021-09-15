CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors Hogan Joins National Coalition to Support Resettlement of Afghan Allies in the United States

By Patrick Herron
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernors Hogan Joins National Coalition to Support Resettlement of Afghan Allies in the United States. Welcome.US Initiative Co-Chaired By Bushes, Obamas, and Clintons Partnership With Nonprofits, Businesses, Universities, and Faith-Based Organizations. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has joined Welcome.US, a national initiative to mobilize...

NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS

