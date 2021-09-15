CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights Gardening Assistant Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor In NJ, MA

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWzlQ_0bwHw63m00

A Hasbrouck Heights man who works at a retail garden center is accused of sexually abusing a minor in two states.

Cheldon Clare, 42, of Prospect Street, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest late last week.

“The sexual abuse was alleged to have occurred in Hasbrouck Heights and in Massachusetts,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Clare, who is married, “sexually assaulted the minor, who was under the age of sixteen on one occasion in Hasbrouck Heights” and “later traveled to Massachusetts to engage in sexual activity with the minor again,” the prosecutor said.

His detectives began investigating after receiving a tip from the Children’s Cove Child Advocacy Center in Barnstable, MA, Musella said.

Hasbrouck Heights and Barnstable police assisted, he said.

As a result, Clare was charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual contact, the prosecutor said.

He remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hackensack, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Gardening
Daily Voice

Minivan Slams Into THE Glen Rock

A minivan slammed into the gigantic boulder that gave the borough of Glen Rock its name.The alert, conscious driver sustained injuries that responders said weren't life-threatening after his Toyota Highlander rammed the 570-ton boulder at the intersection of Doremus Avenue and Rock Road shortly bef…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Voice

Long Island Trio Nabbed On Weapons Charges

Police said three men were arrested for illegal gun possession after they fled the scene during a traffic stop on Long Island.Officers initiated a traffic stop after seeing a BMW speeding in North Amityville at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Departmen…
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
130K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy