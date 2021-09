“As the U.S. economy reemerges on the other side of the 2020 recession, the U.S. labor market remains an area of concern for occupiers, investors and the commercial real estate (CRE) industry,” writes Cushman & Wakefield’s Rebecca Rockey. “Although the labor market is now well on its way to recovery, there remain significant challenges including labor supply-demand imbalances and a drop in labor force participation.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO