Person shot in the Lutherville-Timonium area Tuesday morning

Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

According to police, there were reports of a shooting victim in the 2100 block of York Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw something suspicious, to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.