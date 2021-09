The Broken Bow girls golf team claimed the title of its home invite on Tuesday at the Broken Bow Country Club. The Broken Bow varsity shot a team total 347 to win the meet. Ogallala was second with a 428 and the Broken Bow JV team finished third with a team total 431. Broken Bow placed seven in the top 15. Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson won the individual title with a low round of 82 for the 18 hole event. Molly Custer of Broken Bow was runner-up with an 85. Emery Custer and Lainey Palmer finished 4th and 5th with a 90. Taylor Schaaf placed 6th with a 92, Kennedy Garcia was 9th with a 101, and Anna Chancellor of Broken Bow placed 13th with a 107. Broken Bow will next compete at Awarii Dunes golf course at Axtell on Thursday.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO