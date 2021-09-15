9-15-21 71 year old high speed chase suspectd was driving with revoke license

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man arrested following a high speed chase did not have a valid drivers license. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the man was driving with a revoked license. He was arrested Saturday evening following a short chase that started on Sheldon Road when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding. The suspect ditched the vehicle behind an outbuilding on Dixon Road and got into a waiting van operated by another individual. The van was pulled over and the suspect was taken into custody. Tadych says the 71 year old is the oldest person arrested this year in Fond du Lac County for eluding an officer. There have been 16 high speed chases in Fond du Lac County this year.