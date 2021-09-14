Braves: Chris Martin is nearing a return
The Braves have been without Chris Martin since September 2nd when he was place on the 10-day IL with elbow inflammation. Martin missed a good chunk of the season back in May due to shoulder issues, and injuries have always seemed to hit him at the worst times. He hasn’t been the same pitcher in 2021, and a ban on foreign substances may be part of his issues. Of course, you have to imagine the injuries don’t help. Over his past 27 innings, Martin has a 5.00 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP. Over his past seven appearances, it has gotten worse, allowing four earned runs over six innings with a 1.83 WHIP.www.sportstalkatl.com
