9-15-21 summer scams
The Better Business Bureau serving Wisconsin says Wisconsin residents lost more than $93,000 to scams this past summer. According to the BBB Scam Tracker, Wisconsin residents lost an average of more than $23,000 a month from May through August. BBB Northeast Region Wisconsin director Susan Bach says the top two scams during this period were online purchasing and phishing scams. Bach says when making an online purchase, use protected payment methods, check that the website is secure and verify the source of the purchase. To avoid phishing scams, avoid opening emails or texts from unknown sources, verify communication and use multi-factor authentication.
