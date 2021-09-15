CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

9-15-21 four found fatally shot in suv in wisconsin field

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota. Dunn County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday autopsies showed the two men and two women died of gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foremann III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all from St. Paul, and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, from Stillwater. A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. No arrests have been announced.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menomonie, WI
County
Dunn County, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Dunn County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Isiah#Ap
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy