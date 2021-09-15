9-15-21 four found fatally shot in suv in wisconsin field

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota. Dunn County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday autopsies showed the two men and two women died of gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foremann III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all from St. Paul, and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, from Stillwater. A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. No arrests have been announced.