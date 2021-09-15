CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 2

By Nick Walters
fox16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s that time of the week! Nick Walters shows the top plays from Fearless Friday and FOX16’s coverage of Arkansas high school football in Week 2. List in order: 10 – Fayetteville WR Isaiah Sategna. 9 – Oscar Kirk, Beebe RB. 8 – Kendrick Martin, Lake Hamilton RB. 7 – Donovan Pearson, Benton WR. 6 – Eli Cooper, Little Rock Christian WR. 5 – Thatcher Strack, Greenbrier WR. 4 – Braden Jay, Cabot WR. 3 – Jaylon White, Parkview QB. 2 – Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose LB. 1 – Clayton Fisher, Conway WR.

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

 

