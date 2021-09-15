CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton High School confirms death of senior defensive lineman

By Carolyn Roy
KTAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton High School officials have confirmed the death of one of their students, a senior defensive lineman on the school’s football team. “We are saddened to share the passing of senior defensive lineman Christian Smith who died suddenly last night. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the school said in a brief statement Tuesday on its football program Facebook page.

